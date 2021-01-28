Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-11.5% (implying $6.87-7.06 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.88.
Shares of ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.