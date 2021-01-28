Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-11.5% (implying $6.87-7.06 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

