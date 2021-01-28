Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.26. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of ROK traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.83. 13,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.26.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

