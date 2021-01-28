Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

