Robert Coffin Sells 60,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00.

Shares of REPL opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

