RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 975,362 shares trading hands.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.