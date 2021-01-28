RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Trading 0.1% Higher

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 6,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.08% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

