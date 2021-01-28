Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RMNI stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 94.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMNI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

