Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

RCH opened at C$39.10 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

