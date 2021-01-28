Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
RCH opened at C$39.10 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
