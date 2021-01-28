Richard K. Crumly Sells 8,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

