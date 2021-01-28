Richard K. Crumly Sells 8,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 2.05.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.