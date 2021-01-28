Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 8.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $31.11. 1,015,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 490,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

