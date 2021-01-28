Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

RYTM opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

