RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,094.00

RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,094 ($53.49) and last traded at GBX 3,820 ($49.91), with a volume of 65458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,024 ($52.57).

The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,601.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,973.54.

RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) Company Profile (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

