Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price fell 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.10. 549,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 533,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

