Reviewing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Business First Bancshares and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 14.98% 8.71% 0.94% First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85%

28.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Business First Bancshares and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.65%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 3.70 $23.77 million $1.80 11.36 First Bank $88.17 million 1.95 $13.44 million $0.74 12.38

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats First Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 48 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.