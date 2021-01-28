Revain Hits One Day Volume of $7.56 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $992.64 million and $7.56 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00886327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04325797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.