Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.83

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 2942603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVP. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 267,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.