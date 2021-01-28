Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,919 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $984,733. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $286.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.