Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,022 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 215,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX opened at $83.89 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

