Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

CDAY opened at $94.35 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

