Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 63,400 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.