Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Five Below were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.