Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,307 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

