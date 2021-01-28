Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $144,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

