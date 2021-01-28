Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NiSource were worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

