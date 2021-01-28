Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.