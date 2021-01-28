Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 17,388 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 779.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $351.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

