Retirement Planning Group Purchases 17,371 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 6,395,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.