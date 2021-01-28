Retirement Planning Group Makes New $213,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

CL stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,257. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.