Retirement Planning Group Has $86.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,990 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 2.75% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $86,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 179,459 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $60.95.

