Retirement Planning Group Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,293. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

