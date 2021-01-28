Retirement Planning Group Has $26.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 71,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,929. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

