Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,388. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

