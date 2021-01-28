Retirement Planning Group Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 71,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

