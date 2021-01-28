Retirement Planning Group Acquires 723 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,942. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.