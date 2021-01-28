Retirement Planning Group Acquires 1,351 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

