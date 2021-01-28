Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) were down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 3,334,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,786,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Resonant by 180.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

