Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (LXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR: LXS) recently:

1/28/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/26/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/11/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXS stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) on Thursday, reaching €61.82 ($72.73). 271,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.14. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.