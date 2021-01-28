Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

