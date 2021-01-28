Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

RF stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

