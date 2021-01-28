Research Analysts Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.66 million.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.