Research Analysts Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
