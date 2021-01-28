Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cognex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Cognex stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cognex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 117,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

