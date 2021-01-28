Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock opened at C$5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

