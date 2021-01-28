Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Republic Services stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

