Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

