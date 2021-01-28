Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.
Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.
In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
