Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $4.33. Repro Med Systems shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27,581 shares changing hands.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.