Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a PE ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.