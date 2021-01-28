Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.27 ($41.50).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €34.22 ($40.26) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.64. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.