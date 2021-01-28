RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

NYSE RNR traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $151.14. 750,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.