Reik & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 36.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $140,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

