Reik & CO. LLC Has $967,000 Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,869 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for about 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,292 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 2,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,761. The stock has a market cap of $418.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

